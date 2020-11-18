GB Election 2020: Fresh poll ordered at GBA 17 polling station
Web Desk
09:11 PM | 18 Nov, 2020
GB Election 2020: Fresh poll ordered at GBA 17 polling station
Share

GILGIT CITY – Fresh poll has been ordered at polling station C-Class Dispensary (Female) in GBA 17 Diamer 3, the regional election commission said on Wednesday.

On Sunday, the women voters were restrained to vote through implied agreement or by threats from religious scholars.

The application for the polling has been submitted by PTI's Haider Khan.

Despite a fiery campaign by Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and Maryam Nawaz, the GB electorate has chosen to vote as per convention for the ruling party in Islamabad. The final results show the independent candidates also winning in large numbers. Many of them are expected to join hands with the PTI helping it form the government in GB.

More From This Category
Javed Ali Manwa becomes Gilgit-Baltistan's ...
09:57 PM | 18 Nov, 2020
COVID-19: Six Punjab cities including Lahore ...
09:30 PM | 18 Nov, 2020
GB Election 2020: Fresh poll ordered at GBA 17 ...
09:11 PM | 18 Nov, 2020
Three wives helping Pakistani husband find a ...
08:40 PM | 18 Nov, 2020
Sohail Ayaz – Child abuse predator sentenced to ...
08:27 PM | 18 Nov, 2020
UAE suspends visit visas for Pakistanis amid ...
07:59 PM | 18 Nov, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Amna Ilyas opens up about dealing with racist remarks from family
03:47 PM | 18 Nov, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr