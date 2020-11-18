Today's gold rates in Pakistan—18 November 2020
Web Desk
08:55 AM | 18 Nov, 2020
Today's gold rates in Pakistan—18 November 2020
KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs111,400 on Wednesday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs95,500 at the opening of trading.

Meanwhile, 10 grams of 22k gold was being traded for Rs87,541, with the price of a tola amounting to Rs102,116 at the opening of the market.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 111,400 PKR 1,449
Karachi PKR 111,400 PKR 1,449
Islamabad PKR 111,400 PKR 1,449
Peshawar PKR 111,400 PKR 1,449
Quetta PKR 111,400 PKR 1,449
Sialkot PKR 111,400 PKR 1,449
Attock PKR 111,400 PKR 1,449
Gujranwala PKR 111,400 PKR 1,449
Jehlum PKR 111,400 PKR 1,449
Multan PKR 111,400 PKR 1,449
Bahawalpur PKR 111,400 PKR 1,449
Gujrat PKR 111,400 PKR 1,449
Nawabshah PKR 111,400 PKR 1,449
Chakwal PKR 111,400 PKR 1,449
Hyderabad PKR 111,400 PKR 1,449
Nowshehra PKR 111,400 PKR 1,449
Sargodha PKR 111,400 PKR 1,449
Faisalabad PKR 111,400 PKR 1,449
Mirpur PKR 111,400 PKR 1,449

