Today's gold rates in Pakistan—18 November 2020
08:55 AM | 18 Nov, 2020
KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs111,400 on Wednesday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs95,500 at the opening of trading.
Meanwhile, 10 grams of 22k gold was being traded for Rs87,541, with the price of a tola amounting to Rs102,116 at the opening of the market.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 111,400
|PKR 1,449
|Karachi
|PKR 111,400
|PKR 1,449
|Islamabad
|PKR 111,400
|PKR 1,449
|Peshawar
|PKR 111,400
|PKR 1,449
|Quetta
|PKR 111,400
|PKR 1,449
|Sialkot
|PKR 111,400
|PKR 1,449
|Attock
|PKR 111,400
|PKR 1,449
|Gujranwala
|PKR 111,400
|PKR 1,449
|Jehlum
|PKR 111,400
|PKR 1,449
|Multan
|PKR 111,400
|PKR 1,449
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 111,400
|PKR 1,449
|Gujrat
|PKR 111,400
|PKR 1,449
|Nawabshah
|PKR 111,400
|PKR 1,449
|Chakwal
|PKR 111,400
|PKR 1,449
|Hyderabad
|PKR 111,400
|PKR 1,449
|Nowshehra
|PKR 111,400
|PKR 1,449
|Sargodha
|PKR 111,400
|PKR 1,449
|Faisalabad
|PKR 111,400
|PKR 1,449
|Mirpur
|PKR 111,400
|PKR 1,449
