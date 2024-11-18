Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Saudi Arabia executes 21 Pakistanis amid record death penalties for foreign workers

Saudi Arabia Executes 21 Pakistanis Amid Record Death Penalties For Foreign Workers

RIYADH – Saudi Arabia executed 21 Pakistanis among hundred workers amid surge in capital punishment for those convicted in extreme cases.

Data shared by rights group said the number of executions this year is nearly three times higher than in the past two years, which saw 34 foreigners executed annually.

The latest execution was reportedly held this past weekend in Najran region, where a Yemeni national was put to death for drug smuggling, as the tally of foreign workers executions soared to 101.

Rights organizations expressed concerns over this alarming trend, with European-Saudi Organisation for Human Rights (ESOHR) calling this year’s figures record high. The use of the death penalty garnered criticism from several groups.

In a bid to modernise its image and attract international investment, Saudi Arabia continues to face scrutiny over its human rights record. Last year, the country of around 37 million was ranked as the third-highest executioner globally.

This year’s executions include 21 Pakistanis, 20 Yemenis, 14 Syrians, and nationals from several other countries, including Nigeria, Egypt, and Jordan.

It was reported that those facing charges often face shady trials, including limited access to legal representation and court documents, making them more vulnerable to the death penalty.

Pakistan man gets death sentence for sharing blasphemous content online

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 18 November 2024
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.3 279
Euro EUR 290.85 293.6
UK Pound Sterling GBP 349.55 353.05
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.35 76
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.65 74.2
Australian Dollar AUD 181.25 181.43
Bahrain Dinar BHD 731.21 739.21
Canadian Dollar CAD 198.16 200.56
China Yuan CNY 38.58 38.98
Danish Krone DKK 39.58 39.98
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.37 35.72
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.92 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 894.99 904.49
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.5 63.1
New Zealand Dollar NZD 163.14 165.14
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.78 25.08
Omani Riyal OMR 715.66 724.16
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.62 76.32
Singapore Dollar SGD 206.27 208.27
Swedish Krona SEK 25.82 26.12
Swiss Franc CHF 311.45 314.25
Thai Baht THB 7.93 8.08
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search