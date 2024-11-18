Saudi Arabia executes 21 Pakistanis amid record death penalties for foreign workers

RIYADH – Saudi Arabia executed 21 Pakistanis among hundred workers amid surge in capital punishment for those convicted in extreme cases.

Data shared by rights group said the number of executions this year is nearly three times higher than in the past two years, which saw 34 foreigners executed annually.

The latest execution was reportedly held this past weekend in Najran region, where a Yemeni national was put to death for drug smuggling, as the tally of foreign workers executions soared to 101.

Rights organizations expressed concerns over this alarming trend, with European-Saudi Organisation for Human Rights (ESOHR) calling this year’s figures record high. The use of the death penalty garnered criticism from several groups.

In a bid to modernise its image and attract international investment, Saudi Arabia continues to face scrutiny over its human rights record. Last year, the country of around 37 million was ranked as the third-highest executioner globally.

This year’s executions include 21 Pakistanis, 20 Yemenis, 14 Syrians, and nationals from several other countries, including Nigeria, Egypt, and Jordan.

It was reported that those facing charges often face shady trials, including limited access to legal representation and court documents, making them more vulnerable to the death penalty.