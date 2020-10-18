Two minors raped in Jaranwala
12:34 PM | 18 Oct, 2020
Share
JARANWALA – Two minors have been allegedly raped in the Jaranwala district of Faisalabad city.
According to media details, six-year-old girl, was playing outside of her home located in Mohalla Usman Ghani when the accused identified as Asim, kidnapped her and took her an unknown location where he sexually assaulted her.
Upon hearing the victim’s screams some passersby came to her rescue and caught the accused red handed.
In another incident, a shopkeeper allegedly raped a 14-year old boy after giving him intoxicated food.
The incident took place in Jhang Road, Motor Market in the city.
- Women accuses younger brothers of gang rape in India11:54 AM | 19 Oct, 2020
-
-
-
- Sikhs from India to visit Pakistan for Baba Guru Nanak 551st birth ...10:44 AM | 19 Oct, 2020
-
- Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad movie trailer released10:26 AM | 19 Oct, 2020
- ‘You’ season 3 – Netflix reveals two new cast members03:51 PM | 18 Oct, 2020
-
-
- Pakistan up 6 places on Global Hunger Index 202004:18 PM | 17 Oct, 2020
- Top 6 Pakistani dramas that are on everyone’s watch list12:21 PM | 17 Oct, 2020