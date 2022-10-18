‘Pawri girl’ Dananeer Mobeen's new video goes viral
Dananeer Mobeen gained worldwide recognition with her seconds long video titled "Pawrhi Ho Ri Hai" introducing the Sinf-e-Aahan actress to an unprecedented level of success and fame.
The 22-year-old recently visited her older sister Nafayl who is studying in the U.S. Both sisters are in vacation mood and often spotted exploring downtown.
Taking to Instagram, Dananeer shared a video of her with their sister Nafayl, in which she is seen wearing black glasses that glam up her look. ‘Real struggle was @nafayalll trying not to fall of the chair while giving a 10/10 performance.’
However, the video was not well received by social media users who started giving their two cents on that video and called the video cheap cute.
On the work front, Mobeen appeared in Sinf E Aahan. The social media influencer's upcoming venture includes a Wajahat Rauf-produced web series.
Dananeer's pictures from US vacation go viral 10:47 PM | 4 Oct, 2022
If the Roman goddess of luck Fortuna was in anyone's favour, it would have been the Pakistani social media influencer ...
