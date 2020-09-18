Bella Hadid’s recent Instagram post hinting that Gigi Hadid had her baby already

Omaima Asim Shami
01:19 PM | 18 Sep, 2020
Bella Hadid’s recent Instagram post hinting that Gigi Hadid had her baby already
Share

Bella Hadid and Gigi Hadid’s quarantine looked just perfect. They stayed at the family’s Pennsylvania farm, a myriad of scenic horse rides, gardening, cooking, and sunrises, all of which we witnessed through their Instagram posts and stories. However, last month they both returned to New York City. Gigi Hadid returned to prepare for her first baby's arrival with her boyfriend Zayn Malik, which is said to be due any time in September.  

Although there has been no news from the parents-to-be, there has been silence from Gigi Hadid. Bella Hadid has showered immense love for her sister in a recent Instagram post, which has left fans wondering if the baby has already arrived. The adorable Instagram post was a picture captured of the two, where Bella Hadid is trying to mimic Gigi’s belly, which dates back to June 2011, standing in an open field.

The post's caption says, “June 11, 2020 …two buns in the over except mine from my burger and Gigi's is from @zayn. I love you both so freaking much – can’t stop crying.” A fan also commented, “Wait does this mean that Gigi gave birth to the baby,” while the other said, “omg what Gigi’s had the baby … like we’ve been saying that she’s due this week, and it’s been quiet.”

More From This Category
Bella Hadid’s recent Instagram post hinting ...
01:19 PM | 18 Sep, 2020
Neil Patrick Harris reveals his entire family had ...
01:15 PM | 18 Sep, 2020
Madonna to co-write and direct a movie on her own ...
01:13 PM | 18 Sep, 2020
'Protect Them Now': Feroze Khan is giving women a ...
06:42 PM | 17 Sep, 2020
Khalilur Rehman Qamar in hot waters over his ...
04:39 PM | 17 Sep, 2020
Malala Yousafzai, Beyoncé and others to feature ...
02:57 PM | 17 Sep, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Bella Hadid’s recent Instagram post hinting that Gigi Hadid had her baby already
01:19 PM | 18 Sep, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr