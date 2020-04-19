AIOU to educate Afghan refugees in Balochistan camps

ISLAMABAD - Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has prepared an educational plan to provide education to Afghan Refugees, living in the camps in Balochistan province, reports Radio Pakistan on Sunday.

According to the AIOU statement, over 150 refugees have so far been registered for admission in spring-fall 2020.

It said that the university will establish two regional offices in Kalat and Ziarat while a study center has already been established in a far-flung area of Kharan.

The statement said all students will be provided books and other educational materials in their camps and exams will also be conducted at the same places.