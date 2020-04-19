AIOU to educate Afghan refugees in Balochistan camps
Web Desk
06:05 PM | 19 Apr, 2020
AIOU to educate Afghan refugees in Balochistan camps
Share

ISLAMABAD - Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has prepared an educational plan to provide education to Afghan Refugees, living in the camps in Balochistan province, reports Radio Pakistan on Sunday.

According to the AIOU statement, over 150 refugees have so far been registered for admission in spring-fall 2020. 

It said that the university will establish two regional offices in Kalat and Ziarat while a study center has already been established in a far-flung area of Kharan.

The statement said all students will be provided books and other educational materials in their camps and exams will also be conducted at the same places.

More From This Category
Modi-led India targeting Muslims to divert ...
10:40 PM | 19 Apr, 2020
Lovers commit suicide over marriage refusal
08:08 PM | 19 Apr, 2020
Pakistani expats donate over Rs100m to PM’s ...
07:20 PM | 19 Apr, 2020
AIOU to educate Afghan refugees in Balochistan ...
06:05 PM | 19 Apr, 2020
Sindh bans pillion riding in Karachi
10:44 AM | 19 Apr, 2020
Govt launches website to assist Pakistanis ...
08:54 AM | 19 Apr, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Ertugrul Gazi: PTV to telecast famous Turkish drama serial in Ramazan
11:50 PM | 19 Apr, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr