Gene Deitch: Tom and Jerry animator dies at 95
Web Desk
07:59 PM | 19 Apr, 2020
Gene Deitch: Tom and Jerry animator dies at 95
Share

PRAGUE – Gene Deitch, the director of popular cartoon series Tom and Jerry, has passed away at the age of 95 in Czech Republic.

The Oscar-winning illustrator died on Thursday night at his apartment in Prague, it has been reported.

Gene, whose full name was Eugene Merrill Deitch was best known for creating animated cartoons such as Munro, Tom Terrific, Nudnik, as well as Popeye.

He is survived by his wife and three sons from his first marriage, who are all writers and artists for alternative comics.

More From This Category
Ertugrul Gazi: PTV to telecast famous Turkish ...
11:50 PM | 19 Apr, 2020
Global concert ‘One World’ raises $127 ...
11:23 PM | 19 Apr, 2020
Gene Deitch: Tom and Jerry animator dies at 95
07:59 PM | 19 Apr, 2020
COVID-19: Salman Ahmad opens up about recovering
02:49 PM | 19 Apr, 2020
Sweden’s Princess Sofia joins fight against ...
02:00 PM | 19 Apr, 2020
#MeAt20: Shehzad Roy, Jemima Goldsmith and other ...
01:20 PM | 19 Apr, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Ertugrul Gazi: PTV to telecast famous Turkish drama serial in Ramazan
11:50 PM | 19 Apr, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr