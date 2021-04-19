PM Imran addresses the nation today
Share
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the nation today, a day after violent clashes between the supporters of banned outfit and police in Lahore.
Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry took to twitter and announced that Prime Minister Imran Khan would address the nation today. He said the premier would take the nation into confidence over the prevalent situation in the country.
وزیر اعظم پاکستان عمرا ن خان آج قوم سے خطاب کریں گے— Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) April 19, 2021
Speaking to the media, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed said Imran Khan will deliver a historic address to the nation today. He said the premier will address the nation around 4:00pm.
WATCH – 11 cops taken hostage by TLP released ... 09:33 AM | 19 Apr, 2021
LAHORE – Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Monday announced that 11 policemen who were taken hostage in the Punjab ...
- On this day in 1975, Javed Miandad became the youngest to hit 1st ...04:32 PM | 19 Apr, 2021
-
- UK PM Boris Johnson cancels India tour04:09 PM | 19 Apr, 2021
- NAB to auction all properties of Nawaz Sharif, dependents04:00 PM | 19 Apr, 2021
- Pakistan recalls diplomats from Saudi Arabia over complaints03:48 PM | 19 Apr, 2021
- Legendary dhol player Gunga Saain dies of cardiac arrest02:50 PM | 19 Apr, 2021
- Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman welcomes baby boy01:46 PM | 19 Apr, 2021
- Hiba Bukhari wins hearts by reciting Naat07:23 PM | 18 Apr, 2021
- Pakistani passport still fourth-worst for international travel in 202110:31 AM | 17 Apr, 2021
- Ramadan 2021: Pakistan issues new guidelines to stem third Covid wave12:15 PM | 14 Apr, 2021
- Ten Stars who were Student Athletes04:30 PM | 13 Apr, 2021
- Celebrities photoshopped with their younger selves11:41 AM | 9 Apr, 2021