PTCL internet services disrupted across Pakistan  

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) said on Friday that PTCL users are facing disruption in internet services in parts of the country.

The authority in a short statement shared on Twitter said, “As reported by PTCL, issue has been reported in data networks between South and North which is causing internet connectivity issues”.

It added that the issue is being investigated.

This issue is being investigated. PTA is monitoring the situation and further updates will be shared. — PTA (@PTAofficialpk) August 19, 2022

“PTA is monitoring the situation and further updates will be shared,” read the statement.

A number of users also took to social media sites to report internet service outage.

Seems to be major internet outage, stormfiber and PTCL down. Not sure about other providers. Zong is still connecting but bandwidth is very low. #internet #internetdown #ptcl #stormfiber — Adnan Amin (@adnan_amin) August 19, 2022

#PTCL Internet is causing some issues, "hamain kya hm to nayatel use karny vaaly hn"😎😎 — Fawad abbasi (@FawadNaj) August 19, 2022

Whats wrong with the internet today? #PTCL — fari (@zeejee5) August 19, 2022

