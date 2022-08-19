PTCL internet services disrupted across Pakistan  

10:14 AM | 19 Aug, 2022
PTCL internet services disrupted across Pakistan  
Source: File Photo
Share

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) said on Friday that PTCL users are facing disruption in internet services in parts of the country.

The authority in a short statement shared on Twitter said, “As reported by PTCL, issue has been reported in data networks between South and North which is causing internet connectivity issues”.

It added that the issue is being investigated.

“PTA is monitoring the situation and further updates will be shared,” read the statement.

A number of users also took to social media sites to report internet service outage. 

More to follow...

More From This Category
Pakistan rejects India’s deliberate attempts of ...
11:38 AM | 19 Aug, 2022
Man kills two sisters, their friend for honour in ...
10:04 AM | 19 Aug, 2022
Verdict on plea to extend Shahbaz Gill’s ...
09:22 AM | 19 Aug, 2022
US Centcom chief meets Genenral Bajwa at GHQ
11:56 PM | 18 Aug, 2022
Wait is over as Cambridge announces O level ...
09:51 PM | 18 Aug, 2022
German vets perform surgery to rid Pakistani ...
09:25 PM | 18 Aug, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Shahid Afridi enjoys cup of tea with scenic beauty
10:49 PM | 18 Aug, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr