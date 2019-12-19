US House passes impeachment motions against President Trump for abuse of power
WASHINGTON - United States (US), House of Representatives has passed the impeachment motions against President Donald Trump with the majority of votes.
The House of Representatives passed motions on two articles of impeachment for abuse of powers and obstruction of Congress.
The abuse of power article was passed on a 230-197 vote while the obstruction article was passed by 229-198.
Donald Trump is the third President in US history facing impeachment.
It will be now up to the Senate where Republicans enjoy majority to convict and remove President Donald Trump from office, the Radio Pakistan reported.
Meanwhile, the White House has expressed the confidence that the US Senate would exonerate President Donald Trump in a trial after the House of Representatives voted to impeach him for abusing his power and obstructing Congress.
