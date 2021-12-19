Hasan Ali poses with wife Samiya in snow-capped Murree
LAHORE – Pakistani star paceman Hassan Ali has been vacationing in the famous hill station located in the Galyat region.
The 27-year-old shared updates from the country’s most famous tourist spot that is all covered with snow. Taking it to the photo-sharing platform, Hasan shared an album with his wife Samiya Arzoo and fans are gushing with the splendid snaps.
“It doesn’t matter where you’re going, it's who you have beside you”, he captioned the post while expressing his love for Samiya.
Pakistani Pacers’ bold declaration of love to his wife on social media earlier triggered social media users as they flooded the comments section with criticism.
Hasan met Samia, an Indian national, a year ago at a dinner. Samia, who works for a private airline, studied engineering from England and lives with her parents in Dubai, with family members in New Delhi.
