Celebs jump into war of words between Shaniera Akram and Feroze Khan
Many celebrities have jumped into the war of words between TV actor Feroze Khan and Australian social worker Shaniera Akram over the issue of child safety.
Actress Ayesha Omar and model Fia Khan are the latest figures from the showbiz industry to come out in support of Shaniera.
The row started when Shaniera, wife of former Pakistani cricketer Wasim Akram, criticised the Khaani actor for driving with his son in his lap. She posted a series of Instagram stories, schooling the general public and the actor about the road safety rules. In response, Khan made a snarky comment about Shaniera's advice.
However, Shaniera suggested Khan to look at the bigger picture and not take the criticism to heart.
Shaniera's viewpoint has received support from certain quarters of the showbiz industry. Tutti Fruiti singer Ayesha Omar and supermodel Fia Khan shared their own road accident experiences to highlight the importance of road safety protocols.
Ayesha reposted Shaniera's now-expired Instagram stories where the latter suggested, “Especially if you are in a new car, the tiniest little bump to the car can set the airbags off so fast and without warning. If your child is in the front seat or on your lap, the airbags can be fatal to an unbuckled child."
The Bulbulay famed actress emphasized how following basic safety rules "SAVES LIVES."
The Kaaf Kangana star added, “Thank you for raising your voice about this, Shaniera. 7 years ago, TODAY, I was in a terrible car accident and I broke 4 bones in my upper body, sitting in the backseat (not the front seat even). Had I been wearing a seat belt, I wouldn't have suffered any injuries, I was told. Since that day, I never sit in a car without a seat belt and always ask others to also do so. I cannot stress the importance of seat belts enough. For yourselves and your children. And every human, riding in a car."
Fia Khan also shared how she met with an accident but didn't suffer much, luckily. She wrote on Instagram, "2013 on Womens day me and my daughter had a terrible accident on the Sherpao Bridge Lahore (Pakistan). Thankfully born & grown up in Berlin where there is no option of not wearing a belt, made me & my family use to wearing it. Cut short, the car overturned several times and we landed upside down on the opposite side of the road. If we wouldn't have been wearing the belts, trust me! We would have been out of the windscreen and maybe down the bridge."
Fia Khan also sent love to Ayesha and Shaniera for raising their voice.
Casting pearls before swines, Shaniera Akram has found herself arguing with a bunch of deliberately ignorant people who ...
