AIOU to execute ‘Hunarmand Pakistan’ program
Share
ISLAMABAD - Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will execute ‘Hunarmand Pakistan Program’, worth Rs 3.283 million.
An agreement to this effect will be signed soon between the AIOU and National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC).
Under the project, Kamyab Jawan Initiative, the University will undertake the training of 50 unskilled youth to be financed by the NAVTTC.
Before formal launching of the project and release of funds a formal document, which constitutes an implementation framework for the project, is to be signed between the two sides, said Dean Faculty of Sciences.
The AIOU is already running various skill-based programs to enable the youth to get job opportunity and take part in the country’s socio-economic development.
The AIOU has recently launched 10 skill-based programs. Each program comprises of a duration of 16 weeks (one semester).
The programs included motor-welding, plumber, electrician, steel fixer, civil surveyor, draftsman, refrigerator and air conditioner mechanic, computer hardware and software mechanic.
These courses were offered in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Kahuta, Haripur, Bohraywala and Rawalakot.
- Pakistan welcomes announcement of US -Taliban agreement likely on Feb ...11:46 PM | 21 Feb, 2020
- ADB disbursed record $2.4 bn development funds to Pakistan in 201910:43 PM | 21 Feb, 2020
- PSL5 – Match 3: Sultans beat Qalandars by five wickets09:20 PM | 21 Feb, 2020
- FATF maintains Pakistan’s status in Grey list till June 202009:15 PM | 21 Feb, 2020
- 'China has always backed Pakistan at Financial Action Task Force'05:02 PM | 21 Feb, 2020
- Pakistan the ‘most affordable’ country to live in the world: ...04:10 PM | 21 Feb, 2020
- Rehman Malik to make a film on Kashmir issue04:04 PM | 21 Feb, 2020
- Sajal Ali, Ahad Raza Mir become co-owners of IPL Soccer team Derby ...03:58 PM | 21 Feb, 2020
- Top 10 most searched people of 2019 in Pakistan06:52 PM | 12 Feb, 2020
- Top five impressive benefits of Orange juice07:14 PM | 6 Feb, 2020
- 8 Reasons to buy HONOR 8 Series04:49 PM | 23 Oct, 2019
- Meet members of Pakistan’s first-ever National Youth Council05:05 PM | 1 Jul, 2019