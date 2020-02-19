AIOU to execute ‘Hunarmand Pakistan’ program

ISLAMABAD - Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will execute ‘Hunarmand Pakistan Program’, worth Rs 3.283 million.

An agreement to this effect will be signed soon between the AIOU and National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC).

Under the project, Kamyab Jawan Initiative, the University will undertake the training of 50 unskilled youth to be financed by the NAVTTC.

Before formal launching of the project and release of funds a formal document, which constitutes an implementation framework for the project, is to be signed between the two sides, said Dean Faculty of Sciences.

The AIOU is already running various skill-based programs to enable the youth to get job opportunity and take part in the country’s socio-economic development.

The AIOU has recently launched 10 skill-based programs. Each program comprises of a duration of 16 weeks (one semester).

The programs included motor-welding, plumber, electrician, steel fixer, civil surveyor, draftsman, refrigerator and air conditioner mechanic, computer hardware and software mechanic.

These courses were offered in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Kahuta, Haripur, Bohraywala and Rawalakot.