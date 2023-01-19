Search

Ahad Raza Mir's brother Adnan set to make TV debut

Web Desk 05:30 PM | 19 Jan, 2023
The Mir family is well-known in the entertainment industry, with Asif Raza Mir being a seasoned actor and producer who has achieved fame both in Pakistan and internationally. His son, Ahad Raza Mir, has recently become a popular figure in the industry as well.

Both father and son have also been involved in international projects, and now the youngest member of the family, Adnan Raza Mir, is preparing to join their ranks.

Adnan Raza Mir, the younger brother of the Hum Tum star, will soon be appearing on television screens as he makes his TV debut in a Ramadan drama titled "Fairy Tale" on Hum TV. The drama stars Hamza Sohail and Sehar Khan, and Adnan will be seen alongside them. The popularity of Ramadan dramas in Pakistan provides the perfect launchpad for Adnan's acting career. The drama is written by Saira Najeeb and directed by Ali Hasaan.

Ahad Raza Mir made his acting debut in the Pakistani drama series Yaqeen Ka Safar in 2017. Since then, he has appeared in several popular drama series, including Ehd-e-Wafa and Aangan. He has also appeared in Pakistani film Parwaaz Hai Junoon. In 2020, he made his International debut with the leading role in the Canadian-American series Forgiving Earth.

He has won several awards for his performances, including the Hum Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role for Yaqeen Ka Safar and Ehd-e-Wafa. He is also known for his work in the theatre and is considered one of the most talented actors of his generation.

'Hum Tum Season 2' in the works? Here is what Ahad Raza Mir says

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

