Messi v Ronaldo - Top soccer guns face off in Saudi Arabia match today

RIYADH – A football match featuring top soccer stars -- Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi -- in rival teams is set to be played today in Saudi Arabia.

Under the Riyadh Season Cup, the match will be played between Saudi All-Star's XI featuring players from Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr – Ronaldo's new club – and Messi’s Paris Saint-Germain of France and it will begin at 9pm Pakistani time.

The match will renew rivalry between to leading football players as they did not play against each other for nearly two years.

The event will also be special as Roanldo will make his debut in Saudi Arabia after signing £175m-a-year deal with Al-Nassr last month.

Meanwhile, all tickets for the high-octane clash has sold with a special ticket receiving bid of 10 million Riyals. A Saudi business magnet Mushref Al-Ghamdi has bid 10 million riyals for the 'Beyond Imagination' ticket that would allow him to meet Ronaldo and Messi besides getting a chance to attend the winner's ceremony and enter both dressing rooms.