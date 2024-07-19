Search

Indian star player Hardik Pandya, wife Natasa Stankovic part ways after four years

Web Desk
09:01 AM | 19 Jul, 2024
Indian star player Hardik Pandya, wife Natasa Stankovic part ways after four years
Another divorce stunned everyone as Indian star player Hardik Pandya, and his wife Natasa Stankovic announced their separation.

In an official statement, the duo confirmed they are no longer together. They called it a tough decision and shared that they will share duties of bringing up their son, Agastya.

The statement said "After four years together, Hardik and I have mutually decided to part ways. We tried our best and gave it our all, and we believe this is in the best interest for both of us. This was a difficult decision given the joy, mutual respect, and companionship we enjoyed together as we grew a family," the statement read.

It further mentioned that the child will remain at the center of both our lives, and we will co-parent to ensure we provide him with everything for his happiness. We sincerely request your support and understanding to give us privacy during this difficult and sensitive time."

Natasa Stankovic, who rose to fame with Bigg Boss, tied knot with cricketer Hardik Pandya in 2020. 

Rumours about their separation started in May this year when netizens noticed Natasa removed ‘Pandya’ surname from social media handle. She also moved back to her hometown, Serbia. 

