Two Punjab police officers clash at airport in China after losing temper over jokes

LAHORE – Two officers of the Punjab police engaged in a clash at the Kashi Laining International Airport – formerly Kashgar Airport – after they lost temper due to jokes.
The senior officers were part of the 12-member delegation, which was sent by the Punjab government to attend the ‘Pakistan-China Economic Corridor Security Officials Training Programme’ in the neighbouring country.
Reports said BPS-19 officers Fazal-i-Hamid and Syed Karrar Hussain engaged in the heated argument at the airport on July 1 when they were heading back after attending the training.
The officers also hurled abuses at each other publicly at the airport. The other members of the delegation and some Chinese officials intervened and managed to defuse the tension.
Meanwhile, Inspector General of Police (IGP) has expressed concerns over the incident and ordered an inquiry into the incident.
