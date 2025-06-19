Punjab chalks out new plan against govt teachers avoiding TNA Test

LAHORE – The Punjab School Education Department has decided to take stricter measures against teachers who refused to appear for the Teacher Needs Assessment (TNA) test.

Reports said instead of directly testing teachers, the department will now evaluate their students’ academic performance.

Students of those teachers who did not take the TNA test will undergo a performance assessment. If results are found to be unsatisfactory, disciplinary action will be taken against the respective teachers.

Out of approximately 300,000 teachers across Punjab, only around 10% participated in the TNA test. The assessment had previously been cancelled multiple times due to widespread boycotts by teachers. As a result, the department has shifted focus from teachers to student-based evaluations.

The assessment test for students will be conducted after schools reopen on August 15 after summer vacation.

Many teachers argue that they were already evaluated through exams when recruited and consider further assessments to be unjust.

They have stated that the department is free to assess students’ performance at any time but oppose repeated testing of teachers.