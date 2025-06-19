From Goat Cheese to Jambalaya: A look at dishes served to Asim Munir at White House

WASHINGTON – As high-profile meeting between Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Asim Munir and US President Donald Trump continues to make global headlines, the lunch menu also captured public attention.

In key display of diplomatic outreach, US President Donald Trump hosted Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir at the White House amid hopes of possible reset in U.S.-Pakistan ties, particularly in the realm of military and strategic cooperation.

What made the event especially noteworthy was the attention to cultural detail. White House prepared a fully halal menu for the visiting delegation. The three-course meal included goat cheese gateau with tomato jam, a main dish of spring lamb with Carolina gold rice and jambalaya, and a nectarine tart with crème fraîche ice cream for dessert.

Two sides shared views on regional security, counter-terrorism collaboration, and strategic developments in South Asia and Iran-Israel conflict.

A picture of personalized menu, complete with the presidential seal and Donald Trump’s name, quickly surfaced on social media, sparking widespread commentary in Pakistan and beyond.