Imran Khan’s sons hire teacher to learn Urdu, claims Punjab minister

LAHORE – Former prime minister Imran Khan’s sons has hired a teacher to leader Urdu language, Punjab Minister for Housing, Urban Development & Public Health Engineering Bilal Yasin has claimed.

Addressing a press conference along with provincial Information Minister Azma Bukhari, he said Sulaiman Isa Khan and Qasim Khan are now learning Urdu, the national language of Pakistan.

“Why they are being taught to make speeches in Urdu?” he remarked while hinting that if they are being prepared for political entrance in Pakistan.

عمران خان کے بیٹے قاسم اور سلیمان اردو سیکھ رہے ہیں۔

کیا انکو پاکستان میں لانچ کرنے کی تیاری تو نہیں ہو رہی؟

Sulaiman (28) and Qasim (26) are currently living in London with their month Jemima Goldsmith after her divorce with Imran Khan.

Bilal Yasin’s claims apparently suggest that the duo would enter Pakistani politics as their father has been detained for several months in multiple cases involving corruption and other charges.

The Punjab minister also warned people against such development. Keep in mind about their brought up and family background, he said.