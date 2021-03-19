WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram services restored after brief outage

10:45 PM | 19 Mar, 2021
WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram services restored after brief outage
LAHORE – Services of Facebook-owned, WhatsApp, Messanger and Instagram have been restored after a brief disruption in parts of the world including Pakistan.

On Friday night, users began reporting issues with sending and receiving images and videos, as well as voice notes, on Twitter.

According to downtime reporting service “Downdetector”, the issue started around 10:35 PM. It also said that all Facebook-owned apps – Messenger, WhatsApp and Instagram – were not facing outage.

The outage has triggered a hilarious meme fest on social media. Following are the reactions;

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Zayn Malik sings to daughter Khai in Urdu and English!
07:21 PM | 19 Mar, 2021

