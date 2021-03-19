WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram services restored after brief outage
LAHORE – Services of Facebook-owned, WhatsApp, Messanger and Instagram have been restored after a brief disruption in parts of the world including Pakistan.
On Friday night, users began reporting issues with sending and receiving images and videos, as well as voice notes, on Twitter.
According to downtime reporting service “Downdetector”, the issue started around 10:35 PM. It also said that all Facebook-owned apps – Messenger, WhatsApp and Instagram – were not facing outage.
User reports indicate Whatsapp is having problems since 1:34 PM EDT. https://t.co/cvGsWTfsWq RT if you're also having problems #Whatsappdown— Downdetector (@downdetector) March 19, 2021
The outage has triggered a hilarious meme fest on social media. Following are the reactions;
Sending messages on WhatsApp right now like: pic.twitter.com/b9F03T2TtH— Adriano Espaillat (@RepEspaillat) March 19, 2021
Me just trying to exist while Insta, Facebook, and Whatsapp are down #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/7b7h6GX8RW— Punyae Bhatia (@Punyae3671) March 19, 2021
#Whatsapp and Instagram are down. Telegram and Twitter be like.😄 pic.twitter.com/yQTjox1MzH— Munawar Baloch (@munawar_baloch9) March 19, 2021
