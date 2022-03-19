Pakistan will not become part of ‘bloc politics’ in Russia-Ukraine war: FO

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has taken a principle decision of not becoming a part of “bloc politics” in ongoing war between Russian and Ukraine, according to the country's foreign office.

Pakistan has so far refrained from taking sides, and urged “dialogue and diplomacy” to resolve tensions.

“All efforts must be made to avoid further escalation of violence and loss of life as well as military, political and economic tensions which can pose an unprecedented threat to international peace and security and global economic stability,” Pakistan’s permanent representative to the UN had said at an emergency session of UNGA.

Addressing a weekly press briefing on Friday, FO spokesperson Asim Iftikhar said: “We have underlined that Pakistan will only be a partner in peace, not in conflict”.

“Pakistan believes that fundamental principles of the UN Charter should be applied consistently and universally. Pakistan remains deeply concerned over the continuing military conflict. We are calling for immediate cessation of hostilities and continuation of talks between Ukraine and Russia,” he added.

The spokesperson said that Pakistan had also dispatched humanitarian assistance for the Ukrainian people.

Two Pakistani planes full of emergency relief supplies arrived in Poland late Thursday night, en route Ukraine.

This week, Pakistan’s federal cabinet approved aid of about Rs60 million ($335,000) as an "expression of solidarity" with the Ukrainian people.