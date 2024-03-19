Strong earthquake rocks Quetta, parts of Balochistan

QUETTA – A strong earthquake rocked parts of Balochistan, including provincial capital Quetta on Tuesday.

Authorities confirmed the seismic activity; the magnitude of earthquake was recorded at 5.4 and its epicentre was near Pakistan-Afghanistan border.

The depth of quake was said to be around 34-kilometers underground while the epicenter was 150-km southwest of provincial capital of country'sn sparsely populate region.

The tremors were also felt in Chaman, Chaman, Qila Abdullah, Nushki, Chagai, Pishin, Mastung, Dalbadin and other areas.

No loss of life or property was reported until the filing of this report.