Supermodel Naomi Campbell welcomes first baby girl at 50

Congratulations are in order as model Naomi Campbell welcomes her first child at the age of 50.

Turning to her social media, Campbell shared the happy news with the fans and shared a photo of her cradling her daughter’s feet.

With an adorable photo, Naomi penned a note of gratitude as she introduced her little bundle of joy to the world.

"A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother, So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel. There is no greater love," Campbell, 50, wrote on Instagram.

Campbell’s mom, Valerie Morris Campbell, also shared the same photo with a message congratulating her daughter and saying: “I’m beyond thrilled as I’ve waited a longtime to be grandmother.”

The model is yet to reveal the details of her newborn.

Campbell was the first Black model to appear on the covers of French Vogue and Time magazine. She was also the first Black model on the cover of American Vogue’s key September issue.