Supermodel Naomi Campbell welcomes first baby girl at 50
Web Desk
11:00 PM | 19 May, 2021
Supermodel Naomi Campbell welcomes first baby girl at 50
Share

Congratulations are in order as model Naomi Campbell welcomes her first child at the age of 50.

Turning to her social media, Campbell shared the happy news with the fans and shared a photo of her cradling her daughter’s feet.

With an adorable photo, Naomi penned a note of gratitude as she introduced her little bundle of joy to the world.

"A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother, So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel. There is no greater love," Campbell, 50, wrote on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Naomi Campbell (@naomi)

Campbell’s mom, Valerie Morris Campbell, also shared the same photo with a message congratulating her daughter and saying: “I’m beyond thrilled as I’ve waited a longtime to be grandmother.”

The model is yet to reveal the details of her newborn.

Campbell was the first Black model to appear on the covers of French Vogue and Time magazine. She was also the first Black model on the cover of American Vogue’s key September issue.

Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain expecting their first ... 12:16 PM | 2 May, 2021

KARACHI – Pakistani actors Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain are expecting their first child, the couple announced ...

More From This Category
Breakup? Zoya Nasir, fiancé Chrisitan Betzmann ...
11:42 PM | 19 May, 2021
Pakistani celebs join Al-Quds rally in Karachi to ...
08:42 PM | 19 May, 2021
Wasim Akram speaks up against deadly Gaza ...
03:30 PM | 19 May, 2021
Momina Mustehsan tests positive for coronavirus
03:50 PM | 19 May, 2021
Yashma Gill offered Rs2m to get married
03:45 PM | 19 May, 2021
Mathira wants to adopt a Palestinian child
02:40 PM | 19 May, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Breakup? Zoya Nasir, fiancé Chrisitan Betzmann unfollow each other on Insta
11:42 PM | 19 May, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr