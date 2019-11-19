PM Imran takes notice of not addressing public complaints on 'Citizen Portal'
ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken strict notice against the officers who are responsible for not addressing the complaints of people on ‘Citizen Portal’.
According to the spokesperson of Prime Minister’s Office, a five-member committee headed by a grade-20 officer or a joint secretary will be constituted in every ministry and department.
The committee will evaluate the performance of officers who are assigned to address the complaints on Citizen Portal, the Radio Pakistan reported.
The Spokesperson said all the federal and provincial ministries, divisions and departments have been directed by the Prime Minister’s office to submit their review reports within 30 days.
