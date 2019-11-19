PM Imran takes notice of not addressing public complaints on 'Citizen Portal'
Web Desk
08:53 AM | 19 Nov, 2019
PM Imran takes notice of not addressing public complaints on 'Citizen Portal'
Share

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken strict notice against the officers who are responsible for not addressing the complaints of people on ‘Citizen Portal’.

According to the spokesperson of Prime Minister’s Office, a five-member committee headed by a grade-20 officer or a joint secretary will be constituted in every ministry and department.

The committee will evaluate the performance of officers who are assigned to address the complaints on Citizen Portal, the Radio Pakistan reported.

The Spokesperson said all the federal and provincial ministries, divisions and departments have been directed by the Prime Minister’s office to submit their review reports within 30 days.

More From This Category
FO blasts India's false claims about persecution ...
10:02 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
NAB urges govt not to remove Mayram’s name from ...
08:45 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
Former Pakistan Air Force chief passes away
07:18 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
CJP Khosa stresses judges, lawyers' training to ...
06:54 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
Pakistan Army chief Bajwa visits SSG headquarters
06:28 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
CTD arrests Afghan terrorist involved in blast ...
05:29 PM | 18 Dec, 2019

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Abrar Ul Haq’s Chamkeeli challenged in court
02:58 PM | 18 Dec, 2019

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2019. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr