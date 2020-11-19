Karachi Circular Railway starts operation today

Caption: Source: Image: File photo

KARACHI - Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid has said Karachi Circular Railway is initiating to operate four trains daily from Pipri to Karachi City station.

The minister announced this while addressing a news conference in Islamabad on Thursday.

He said it will be made a modern urban transport system and operated initially from Pipri to Karachi City station. He said the fare has been fixed at 50 rupees per travel.

He said elections were held in the most transparent manner in Gilgit-Baltistan. He said the election is the triumph of democracy.