PM Imran condoles death of Khadim Rizvi
11:49 PM | 19 Nov, 2020
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed grief over the demise of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) head Maulana Khadim Hussain Rizvi. 

The premier in a tweet offered his condolences to the bereaved family.

He wrote, “On the passing of Maulana Khadim Hussain Rizvi my condolences go to his family. Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un”.

The renowned cleric had passed away on Thursday after prolonged illness. He took his last breath when he was being shifted to Sheikh Zayed Hospital in Lahore. 

Special Adviser to PM Maulana Tahir Ashrafi, Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Noorul Haq Qadri and Punjab Prison Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan expressed their sorrow over the death, saying "the country lost a great scholar today."

PML-Q chief Chaudhry Shujat Hussain has also expressed deep grief over Rizvi's death.

