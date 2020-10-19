Maryam Nawaz sees ‘Na Maloom Afraad’ behind Capt Safdar’s arrest

KARACHI – Rejecting an impression that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) was behind the arrest of Captain (retd) Safdar, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice present Maryam Nawaz claimed that “Na Maloom Afrad” [unknown elements] were behind it.

She was addressing a press conference along with Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) President Maulana Fazlur Rehman and others.

Recalling the arrest of her spouse, she said that she and her husband reached hotel room after a public gathering hosted by PPP under the banner of PDM in Karachi.

“We were sleeping when police knocked at the door in the morning,” she said, besides accusing the police of entering the room by breaking the door to arrest Safdar.

She said that Safdar asked them to taken him is medicine since his is diabetic but police refused and took him from the hotel.

Following the arrest, she said that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto called her and expressed anger on the incident, besides denying involvement in it.

Maryam claimed that it was an attempt to create rift among opposition parties gathered under the banner of PDM.

Defending the slogans raised by her husband at mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam, she said that Safdar had made no offensive slogans but raised slogan of “Vote ko izzat do” [Respect to vote].

She went on to say that this slogan is hated by na-maloom afraad (unknown men).

A local court in Karachi has released Captain (retd) Safdar on bail and directed him to submit surety bonds worth Rs100,000.