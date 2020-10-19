Police raid ex-Sindh governor Zubair’s house for his arrest 
Web Desk
06:38 PM | 19 Oct, 2020
KARACHI – A team of Sindh police has raided the residence of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader, former Sindh governor Muhammad Zubair to arrest him in case related desecration of mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam, local media reported citing sources. 

Police have registered a case against over 200 people including PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz and her husband Captain (retd) Safdar after receiving a complaint against the political leaders.  

It is yet to confirm Zubair has been arrested. 

Earlier today, police arrested Safdar from hotel where he was staying at in Karachi along with his wife Maryam Nawaz after attending a rally of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM). 

House after, a local court approved his bail and released him on the submission of surety bonds worth Rs100,000.

