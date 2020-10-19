Police raid ex-Sindh governor Zubair’s house for his arrest
Share
KARACHI – A team of Sindh police has raided the residence of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader, former Sindh governor Muhammad Zubair to arrest him in case related desecration of mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam, local media reported citing sources.
Police have registered a case against over 200 people including PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz and her husband Captain (retd) Safdar after receiving a complaint against the political leaders.
It is yet to confirm Zubair has been arrested.
Earlier today, police arrested Safdar from hotel where he was staying at in Karachi along with his wife Maryam Nawaz after attending a rally of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).
House after, a local court approved his bail and released him on the submission of surety bonds worth Rs100,000.
- Tsunami warning issued after 7.5 magnitude earthquake hits Alaska ...03:34 AM | 20 Oct, 2020
- UN stockpiling billion syringes for Covid-19 vaccine11:50 PM | 19 Oct, 2020
- Punjab govt finds Ramazan Bazaar-type solution to beat inflation10:59 PM | 19 Oct, 2020
- PM’s special aide Sania Nishtar tests positive for coronavirus09:53 PM | 19 Oct, 2020
- Eid Miladun Nabi — PIA announces special discount on flights for ...08:47 PM | 19 Oct, 2020
- Is '50 Crore' truly a desi version of 'Money Heist'?02:28 PM | 19 Oct, 2020
- Yolanda Hadid shares new photo of Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's baby ...12:08 PM | 19 Oct, 2020
- Zaid Ali T gifts his wife a brand new car11:27 AM | 19 Oct, 2020
- PTA unblocks Tiktok in Pakistan03:16 PM | 19 Oct, 2020
- PCB announces squad for Zimbabwe series01:53 PM | 19 Oct, 2020
- Captain (retd) Safdar's arrest occurred under "extreme pressure", ...12:25 PM | 19 Oct, 2020
- Nawaz Sharif’s summons posted in local newspapers11:19 AM | 19 Oct, 2020