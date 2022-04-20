Indian cricketer KL Rahul to tie the knot with actress Athiya Shetty
Indian cricketer KL Rahul and actress Athiya Shetty are ready to tie the knot by the end of this year.
According to a report in Pinkvilla, the preparations for their big day have already begun. And if everything goes well, the cricketer and the actor will be married by the end of this year.
Athiya is the daughter of a Bollywood star Suneil Shetty.
She has been in films Motichoor Chaknachoor, Nawabzaade and Mubarakan. Since her father was born in a Tulu-speaking family in Mangalore, Karnataka, Indian media is sure that the wedding festivities are going to be South Indian.
The Indian cricketer, 30, and Shetty, 29, have been dating for past three years. Both of them have been very vocal about their relationship.
2022 seems to be the year of big fat Bollywood weddings after Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar and Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding festivities.
