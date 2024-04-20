Search

x
Join our whatsapp channel for News Updates
WhatsApp Channel
Pakistan

Karachi women get a year in jail for using counterfeit currency in bus

Web Desk
12:40 PM | 20 Apr, 2024
Karachi women get a year in jail for using counterfeit currency in bus
Source: File Photo

KARACHI – Two women were sentenced to a year in jail for using counterfeit currency on the People’s Bus service in country’s financial capital Karachi.

A local court in country’s southeastern region convicted two women for using counterfeit currency on the People's Bus service. The court sentenced them to one year in prison each but ordered their release upon payment of Rs 10,000 surety.

The court stated that this punishment would deter the convicted from committing similar crimes in the future. The women were said to be from under privileged families, with one being a widow.

Despite the usual penalty being seven years for such offenses, the court considered their circumstances and sentenced them to one year each. The fake notes were ordered to be handed over to the central bank.

Sveral criminal networks are involved in production and circulation of fake currency in Pakistan. The most commonly counterfeited currency is higher value notes.

State Bank of Pakistan has introduced various security features in banknotes to make them more secure and reduce the risk of counterfeiting. Additionally, law enforcement agencies in Pakistan are actively involved in investigating and prosecuting individuals involved in the production and circulation of counterfeit currency.

Penalties for counterfeiting currency in Pakistan are severe, with the Pakistan Penal Code prescribing imprisonment for up to seven years for the offense.

Pakistan 'plans to replace paper notes with plastic currency'

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Pakistan

03:07 PM | 20 Apr, 2024

Deployment of Pakistan Army troops approved for security of ...

01:41 PM | 20 Apr, 2024

Class 12 English Guess Papers Punjab Boards 2024

01:13 PM | 20 Apr, 2024

Passing out ceremony of PMA 149 Long Course held at Kakul

12:40 PM | 20 Apr, 2024

Karachi women get a year in jail for using counterfeit currency in bus

11:40 AM | 20 Apr, 2024

9th Class Date Sheet BSEK 2024

11:18 AM | 20 Apr, 2024

Internet, mobile phone services shutdown expected in these cities ...

Pakistan

10:27 AM | 18 Apr, 2024

Hareem Shah responds after trending over ‘leaked’ viral videos

03:22 PM | 17 Apr, 2024

Maryam Nawaz under fire for offering McDonald’s meals to students ...

11:19 AM | 19 Apr, 2024

Woman gives birth to sextuplets in Rawalpindi

04:43 PM | 18 Apr, 2024

Pakistani hero gets Australian residency for bravery during Sydney ...

08:45 PM | 19 Apr, 2024

Oil tanker catches fire at petrol pump in Blue area of Islamabad 

07:00 PM | 18 Apr, 2024

Young man dies in suspected collision with Punjab CM's security ...

Advertisement

Latest

03:07 PM | 20 Apr, 2024

Deployment of Pakistan Army troops approved for security of by-elections 2024

Gold & Silver

02:40 PM | 19 Apr, 2024

Gold prices go up by Rs500 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Pakistani rupee rate against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - Check 20 April forex rates

Pakistani currency remains marginally same against US Dollar and other currencies on April 20, 2024. US dollar was being quoted at 277.5 for buying and 280.5 for selling.

Euro comes down to 293 for buying and 296 for selling while British Pound stands at 342.25 for buying, and 345.65 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal's new rates was at 73.30. 

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 20 April 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.5 280.5
Euro EUR 293 296
UK Pound Sterling GBP 342.5 346
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.2 75.9
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.3 74.05
Australian Dollar AUD 181 182.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.55 748.55
Canadian Dollar CAD 201 203
China Yuan CNY 38.47 38.87
Danish Krone DKK 39.78 40.18
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.53 35.88
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.11 912.11
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.08 58.68
New Zealand Dollar NZD 164.22 166.22
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.61 25.91
Omani Riyal OMR 723.2 731.2
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.45 77.15
Singapore Dollar SGD 204.5 206.5
Swedish Korona SEK 25.31 25.61
Swiss Franc CHF 305.47 307.97
Thai Bhat THB 7.56 7.71

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: