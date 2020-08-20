FM Qureshi leaves for China on official visit
Share
ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister of Pakistan Shah Mahmood Qureshi has left for China on a two-day official visit to hold key meetings with Chinese leadership.
According to the media details, during the visit, he will attend the second round of “Pak-China-Strategic Dialogue” in China and will lead the Pakistani delegation, while the Chinese delegation will be led by the Chinese foreign minister.
Both the sides will focus to enhance the promotion of bilateral cooperation in various fields, including the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Phase-II.
Before departing for China, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, in his video message, said that he is leaving for China for a very important visit and added that his delegation will reflect the thought of Pakistan’s political and military leadership.
- 70-year-old woman injured in Indian firing along LoC11:14 PM | 20 Aug, 2020
- Jordan envoy meets COAS Bajwa, hails Pakistan’s efforts for peace10:14 PM | 20 Aug, 2020
- US suspends three treaties with Hong Kong over China's security law09:20 PM | 20 Aug, 2020
- PM Imran gives go-ahead to launch Roshan Digital Account for overseas ...08:48 PM | 20 Aug, 2020
-
- Zaid Ali pens a heartfelt note for wife on third wedding anniversary05:59 PM | 20 Aug, 2020
- Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston to reunite on screen for first time in ...05:34 PM | 20 Aug, 2020
- I request everyone to stop speculating the stage of Sanju’s ...05:12 PM | 20 Aug, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020