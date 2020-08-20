FM Qureshi leaves for China on official visit
Web Desk
01:20 PM | 20 Aug, 2020
FM Qureshi leaves for China on official visit
Share

ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister of Pakistan Shah Mahmood Qureshi has left for China on a two-day official visit to hold key meetings with Chinese leadership.

According to the media details, during the visit, he will attend the second round of “Pak-China-Strategic Dialogue” in China and will lead the Pakistani delegation, while the Chinese delegation will be led by the Chinese foreign minister.

Both the sides will focus to enhance the promotion of bilateral cooperation in various fields, including the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Phase-II.

Before departing for China, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, in his video message, said that he is leaving for China for a very important visit and added that his delegation will reflect the thought of Pakistan’s political and military leadership.

More From This Category
70-year-old woman injured in Indian firing along ...
11:14 PM | 20 Aug, 2020
Jordan envoy meets COAS Bajwa, hails Pakistan’s ...
10:14 PM | 20 Aug, 2020
Muharram moon sighted, Ashura on August 30
07:34 PM | 20 Aug, 2020
PM launches Sehat Insaf Card for every family of ...
06:51 PM | 20 Aug, 2020
Senator Hasil Khan Bizenjo dies in Karachi
06:32 PM | 20 Aug, 2020
Sindh cabinet approves creation of another ...
06:14 PM | 20 Aug, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Zara Noor Abbas congratulates Bushra Ansari on being honoured with Sitara-I-Imtiaz
06:24 PM | 20 Aug, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr