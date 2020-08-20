FM Qureshi leaves for China on official visit

ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister of Pakistan Shah Mahmood Qureshi has left for China on a two-day official visit to hold key meetings with Chinese leadership.

According to the media details, during the visit, he will attend the second round of “Pak-China-Strategic Dialogue” in China and will lead the Pakistani delegation, while the Chinese delegation will be led by the Chinese foreign minister.

Both the sides will focus to enhance the promotion of bilateral cooperation in various fields, including the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Phase-II.

Before departing for China, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, in his video message, said that he is leaving for China for a very important visit and added that his delegation will reflect the thought of Pakistan’s political and military leadership.