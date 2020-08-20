Pakistan Embassy launches Run for Kashmir Tele-marathon Cellphone App launched in Paris
Share
ISLAMABAD - The Embassy of Pakistan to France, in Paris has launched Run for Kashmir Tele-marathon Cellphone application and Roshan Digital Account.
Addressing the launching ceremony the Embassy of Pakistan in Paris, Pakistan Charge d'Affaires, M. Amjad Aziz Qazi explained the concept behind the app saying that virtual Run for Kashmir is a global humanitarian effort aimed at creating awareness about the atrocities being committed by the Indian occupation forces in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.
He said IIOJK has been under the Indian military siege and its status has unilaterally been changed by the Indian government.
While introducing the Roshan Digital Account, the Charge d'Affaires said that this would usher a new era in banking sector in Pakistan, the Radio Pakistan reported.
He said the Roshan Digital Account will fully integrate the Pakistani diaspora into the Pakistani banking and digital payments system providing them access to all conventional account services, including funds transfer, bill payments for their families, e-commerce and investment in stock market and fixed deposit.
- 70-year-old woman injured in Indian firing along LoC11:14 PM | 20 Aug, 2020
- Jordan envoy meets COAS Bajwa, hails Pakistan’s efforts for peace10:14 PM | 20 Aug, 2020
- US suspends three treaties with Hong Kong over China's security law09:20 PM | 20 Aug, 2020
- PM Imran gives go-ahead to launch Roshan Digital Account for overseas ...08:48 PM | 20 Aug, 2020
-
- Zaid Ali pens a heartfelt note for wife on third wedding anniversary05:59 PM | 20 Aug, 2020
- Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston to reunite on screen for first time in ...05:34 PM | 20 Aug, 2020
- I request everyone to stop speculating the stage of Sanju’s ...05:12 PM | 20 Aug, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020