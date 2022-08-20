Azam Khan becomes first Pakistani player to join UAE’s ILT20

DUBAI – Wicketkeeper-batsman Azam Khan has become the first Pakistani player to make it to the inaugural session of the International LeagueT20 (ILT20) being organized by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) cricket board.

The 24-year-old player has been signed by Desert Vipers, which has announced his lineup on Twitter.

Introducing Khan, the franchise wrote: “He is one of the world’s best players of spin in T20 cricket, averaging 35 with a strike rate of 160 against slower bowlers - Azam is ideally suited to attacking those middle overs for #DesertVipers”.

Pakistan🇵🇰 keeper-batter Azam Khan is an exciting addition to Desert Vipers!



The son of former Pakistan keeper Moin Khan has been signed up by multinational firm Lancer Capitial, which also owns the Manchester United team in the English Premier League.

Besides representing Pakistan in three T20 Internationals, Azam Khan has played for Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super Leageu, Galle Gladiators in Lanka Premier League and Barbados Royals in the CPL.

The ILT20 features five other franchise – Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, MI Emirates, Sharjah Warriors, Dubai Capital and Gulf Giants, which are all owned by Indians.