Azam Khan becomes first Pakistani player to join UAE’s ILT20
Share
DUBAI – Wicketkeeper-batsman Azam Khan has become the first Pakistani player to make it to the inaugural session of the International LeagueT20 (ILT20) being organized by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) cricket board.
The 24-year-old player has been signed by Desert Vipers, which has announced his lineup on Twitter.
Introducing Khan, the franchise wrote: “He is one of the world’s best players of spin in T20 cricket, averaging 35 with a strike rate of 160 against slower bowlers - Azam is ideally suited to attacking those middle overs for #DesertVipers”.
Pakistan🇵🇰 keeper-batter Azam Khan is an exciting addition to Desert Vipers!— Desert Vipers (@TheDesertVipers) August 19, 2022
He is one of the world’s best players of spin in T20 cricket, averaging 35 with a strike rate of 160 against slower bowlers - Azam is ideally suited to attacking those middle overs for #DesertVipers. pic.twitter.com/hZ0Uica2Zv
The son of former Pakistan keeper Moin Khan has been signed up by multinational firm Lancer Capitial, which also owns the Manchester United team in the English Premier League.
Besides representing Pakistan in three T20 Internationals, Azam Khan has played for Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super Leageu, Galle Gladiators in Lanka Premier League and Barbados Royals in the CPL.
The ILT20 features five other franchise – Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, MI Emirates, Sharjah Warriors, Dubai Capital and Gulf Giants, which are all owned by Indians.
PAKvWI: Azam Khan shifted to hospital for tests ... 11:50 AM | 31 Jul, 2021
LAHORE – In another blow for team Green ahead of the remaining T20I matches against the West Indies, young ...
- How to start a kitchen garden?08:30 AM | 15 Aug, 2022
- Home lawn grass trimming05:46 AM | 5 Aug, 2022
- Best Fertilizers for Home Garden09:59 AM | 26 Jul, 2022
- Make your own wanda for milch animals11:29 AM | 18 Jul, 2022
- What is the right age of paddy nursery to transfer?03:14 PM | 2 Jul, 2022
- Pakistan launches cash relief programme as death toll from rains ...10:49 AM | 20 Aug, 2022
- Azam Khan becomes first Pakistani player to join UAE’s ILT2010:21 AM | 20 Aug, 2022
- Pakistani sufi singer Saieen Zahoor fell unconscious during live ...09:29 AM | 20 Aug, 2022
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...08:49 AM | 20 Aug, 2022
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 20 August 202208:37 AM | 20 Aug, 2022
- Alizeh Shah looks ethereal in new video08:18 PM | 19 Aug, 2022
- Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain share heartwarming video with son09:48 PM | 19 Aug, 2022
- Pakistani musical prodigy steals hearts with a new soulful rendition10:22 PM | 19 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Films releasing in Pakistan on Eidul Adha 202211:51 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Pakistan’s largest city Karachi still among world’s least ...06:26 PM | 23 Jun, 2022