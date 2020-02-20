At least 8 dead in mass shooting in Germany
Share
HANAU - At least eight people have been killed and another five got injured after two shootings at shisha bars in the western city of Hanau in Germany.
According to media reports, the first incident of shooting was occurred at a Midnight shisha bar in the city centre of Hanau, about 25km (15 miles) east of Frankfurt, while the second was in Hanau's Kesselstadt neighbourhood.
Several other people also sustained injuries after a gunman opened fire at 22:00 local time (21:00 GMT) on Wednesday.
In both places, the clientele were reported to have been predominantly Kurdish.
The suspect was later found dead at his home, along with the body of a second person.
An investigation has been launched to ascertain the motive for the shootings.
- US Congressmen raise concerns on Kashmir situation ahead of Trump's ...10:08 PM | 20 Feb, 2020
- Pakistan hopes Trump will take up Kashmir dispute with India during ...09:59 PM | 20 Feb, 2020
- UK deputy high commissioner visits industrial cities of Pakistan09:49 PM | 20 Feb, 2020
- India killed 70 Kashmiris during 200 days of IoK military siege08:38 PM | 20 Feb, 2020
- Coronavirus outbreak: Imran phones Xi to express solidarity with China08:30 PM | 20 Feb, 2020
- Prince Harry, Meghan Markle set to make final appearances as senior ...01:15 PM | 20 Feb, 2020
- Arnold Schwarzenegger invites PM Imran Khan to join Austrian World ...01:08 PM | 20 Feb, 2020
- Ben Affleck says his divorce from Jennifer Garner was 'the biggest ...01:02 PM | 20 Feb, 2020
- Top 10 most searched people of 2019 in Pakistan06:52 PM | 12 Feb, 2020
- Top five impressive benefits of Orange juice07:14 PM | 6 Feb, 2020
- 8 Reasons to buy HONOR 8 Series04:49 PM | 23 Oct, 2019
- Meet members of Pakistan’s first-ever National Youth Council05:05 PM | 1 Jul, 2019