At least 8 dead in mass shooting in Germany
Web Desk
12:16 PM | 20 Feb, 2020
At least 8 dead in mass shooting in Germany
Share

HANAU - At least eight people have been killed and another five got injured after two shootings at shisha bars in the western city of Hanau in Germany.

According to media reports, the first incident of shooting was occurred at a Midnight shisha bar in the city centre of Hanau, about 25km (15 miles) east of Frankfurt, while the second was in Hanau's Kesselstadt neighbourhood.

Several other people also sustained injuries after a gunman opened fire at 22:00 local time (21:00 GMT) on Wednesday.

In both places, the clientele were reported to have been predominantly Kurdish.

The suspect was later found dead at his home, along with the body of a second person.

An investigation has been launched to ascertain the motive for the shootings.

More From This Category
US Congressmen raise concerns on Kashmir ...
10:08 PM | 20 Feb, 2020
At least 8 dead in mass shooting in Germany
12:16 PM | 20 Feb, 2020
Coronavirus: death toll reaches 2,000 in China
11:22 AM | 19 Feb, 2020
Ashraf Ghani declared winner of Afghan ...
10:33 PM | 18 Feb, 2020
Coronavirus death toll rises to 1,800 in China
10:25 AM | 18 Feb, 2020
British MP who criticised India on Article 370 ...
08:07 PM | 17 Feb, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Sanam Marvi parts way with husband
01:26 PM | 20 Feb, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr