Sindh spokesman Murtaza Wahab tests positive for COVID-19
KARACHI – The spokesperson for Sindh government, who has been spearheading the province’s fight against the novel coronavirus, has been diagnosed with COVID-19.
Murtaza Wahab, in a statement Saturday, said he has put himself under quarantine after test results today came back positive.
Murtaza is the son of late PPP leader Fouzia Wahab, who had passed away in 2012.
Earlier this week, Wahab’s party colleague and Sindh women development minister Syeda Shehla had tested positive for the coronavirus, requesting people to pray for her recovery.
A week ago, PML-N President and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif tested positive for coronavirus.
Former prime minister and senior PPP leader Yousuf Raza Gilani also tested positive for the coronavirus last week.
