Triple crowns for Amna Qayum in 2nd PTF Junior National Ranking Tennis Tournament

Amna Ali Qayum clinched triple crowns in the 2nd PTF Development Series Junior National Ranking Tennis Tournament 2021 being played at the PTF Complex.

According to PTF spokesman, both the players displayed stunning skills and stamina but Amna succeeded in outpacing Sheeza 7-5, 6-4. Amna completed the brace of titles when she defeated Sheeza Sajid in a hard-fought two-set U-16 final 6-2, 7-6(5). The emerging future star, Amna, then completed a hat-trick of winning titles when she, partnering with Fatima Raja, beat Sheeza/Zainab 2-6, 6-2, 10-7. In the boys U-18 singles semifinals, Huzaifa Khan beat Shaeel Durab 6-0, 6-0 and Sami Zeb beat Talha Khan 7-5, 6-3.

In the boys U-16 singles semifinals, Huzaifa Khan beat Asad Zaman 6-0, 6-1 and Uzair Khan beat Talha Khan 7-6(5), 6-3. In the boys U-16 doubles final, Huzaifa Khan/Talha Khan beat Ahmed Nael/Shaeel Durab 7-5, 2-6, 10-3. In the boys U-14 singles final, Hamza Roman beat Asad Zaman 2-4, 4-0, 4-0.

In the girls U-14 singles final, Zunaisha Noor beat Fatima Raja 4-1, 4-1. In the boys/girls U-12 semifinals, Amir Mazari beat Nabeel Qayum 4-1, 4-1 while Hamza Roman beat Abdul Basit 4-0, 4-2.

In the boys/girls U-12 doubles final, Amir/Hamza beat Nabeel/Abdur Rehman 4-2, 2-4, 10-8. In the boys/girls U-10 semifinals, Shayan Afridi beat Ihsanullah Kabir 5-3, 2-4, 4-2 and Abdur Rehman beat Hajra Sohail 4-1, 4-2.