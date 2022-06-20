Pakistan frees 20 Indian fishermen as goodwill gesture

Pakistan frees 20 Indian fishermen as goodwill gesture
KARACHI – Pakistan has released 20 Indian fishermen from prison in the port city of Karachi as a goodwill gesture.

Reports said that the Indian fishermen were freed around four years after they were arrested for violating the territorial waters of the South Asian country.

The group boarded a bus for Lahore where they would be handed over to Indian authorities at Wahgah border.

A charity foundation also gave sweets and gifts to the Indian fishermen.

Officials said that dozens of Pakistani fishermen are also languishing in Indian jails and they are awaiting their release for years.

Both India and Pakistan navy officials periodically arrest fishermen of each other’s country for allegedly violating the maritime border while fishing in deep waters.

In January, Pakistani authorities also released a group of twenty fishermen from Landhi Jail of Karachi as a goodwill gesture.

