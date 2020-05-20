Governor Ismail to lead tiger force in Sindh
Web Desk
03:08 PM | 20 May, 2020
Governor Ismail to lead tiger force in Sindh
Share

ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant on Youth Affairs Usman Dar called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad today and presented him weekly report about Corona Relief Tiger Force.

The Prime Minister approved assigning the responsibility of handling affairs of 154,000 Tiger Force of Sindh to the provincial governor.

The Prime Minister was briefed that at present 1,15,000 Tigers are taking part in relief activities in the wake of Covid-19.

The Prime Minister expressed satisfaction over performance of the Tiger Force.

More From This Category
Balochistan extends ongoing smart lockdown till ...
10:43 AM | 21 May, 2020
Sugar Inquiry Commission to present its final ...
10:25 AM | 21 May, 2020
US lauds Pakistan’s solid cooperation for peace ...
09:49 AM | 21 May, 2020
False flag operation from India to divert ...
09:16 AM | 21 May, 2020
PM Imran, Army chief discuss overall situation in ...
11:34 PM | 20 May, 2020
One additional Karachi-Islamabad flight daily ...
10:54 PM | 20 May, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Gohar Rasheed, Osman Khalid Butt don’t feel threatened by the popularity of Turkish ...
06:53 PM | 20 May, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr