Governor Ismail to lead tiger force in Sindh
03:08 PM | 20 May, 2020
ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant on Youth Affairs Usman Dar called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad today and presented him weekly report about Corona Relief Tiger Force.
The Prime Minister approved assigning the responsibility of handling affairs of 154,000 Tiger Force of Sindh to the provincial governor.
The Prime Minister was briefed that at present 1,15,000 Tigers are taking part in relief activities in the wake of Covid-19.
The Prime Minister expressed satisfaction over performance of the Tiger Force.
