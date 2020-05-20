PM Imran to address World Economic Forum via video link today

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the World Economic Forum today (Wednesday) via video link.

According to media reports, the premier will apprise the forum about measures taken by Pakistan to cope up with the novel COVID-19 and his initiative for global debt relief.

The meeting, which will be attended by leaders of entire world will discuss coronavirus pandemic and its worldwide effects.

Earlier, World Economic Forum invited Prime Minister Imran Khan to attend the forum via video link.