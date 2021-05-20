Gaza massacre: Shahid Afridi shares heartfelt note in solidarity with Palestinians
KARACHI – Pakistani cricket star and former captain Shahid Afridi Wednesday shared a heartfelt note in solidarity with oppressed Palestinians amid Israeli barbarism in Gaza.
The 44-year-old can be seen holding the Palestinian flag along with his second youngest daughter. The post shared on his official handle expressed solidarity with oppressed Palestinians and ensuring them that they are not alone in their fight against Israeli atrocities.
یہ پیغام ارض فلسطین کے بچو تمہارے لئے ہے— Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) May 19, 2021
یہاں دور بہت دور ہیں ہم،
مگر یہ دل ہمارے دھڑکتے ہیں تمہارے ساتھ،
اسی طرح جس طرح سے ہمارے آبا اور ان کے آبا کے دل،
تمہارے اجداد کے ساتھ دھڑکتے تھے
دکھ، اندیشہ، خوف اور فکر کی تمام گرہیں عارضی ہیں
غم کی تمام راہیں عارضی ہیں!#آزاد_فلسطین_ہو pic.twitter.com/9b3FZfCbyK
‘No matter how far we are but our hearts beat with you’, reads the note shared on Boom Boom Twitter.
On Wednesday, Pakistani celebrities along with hundreds of citizens gathered in Sindh capital to protest against the Israeli violence in Palestine.
The Al-Quds rally was organized by students to show solidarity with people of Palestine. Protesters carrying placards also chanted slogans condemning apartheid crimes against oppressed Palestinians.
Meanwhile, the death toll in Gaza reached 227 as of Thursday, including 65 children and 36 women, in addition to around 1,500 injuries, according to figures from the Palestinian Health Ministry.
