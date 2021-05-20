Voting underway for PS-70 by-polls in Badin
Share
BADIN – Voting for by-election in Sindh Assembly’s constituency PS-70 Matli has started.
Voting started at 8:00am and will continue till 5:00pm to elect a representative of the constituency in the provincial legislature.
The re-polls in the constituency is taking place after the demise of Pakistan People’s Party MPA Bashir Ahmed Halepoto.
Six candidates are contesting the election. Haji Muhammad Halepoto of Pakistan Peoples Party, JUI’s Maulana Gul Hassan, Majlis-e-Wahdatul Muslameen’s Asad Leghari, banned Tehreek-e-Labbaik’s Pir Muhammad Ali Jan and independent candidate Abdul Aziz Halepoto are trying their luck.
Reports in local media suggest that the total number of registered voters in the constituency is 166,809. The number of total males registered voters is 91,587 while the female registered voters count is 75,222, informed the district election commissioner.
NA-75 Daska by-election: SC rejects PTI's appeal, ... 12:08 PM | 2 Apr, 2021
ISLAMABAD – The Supreme Court Friday trashed the appeal of the ruling party candidate against the re-polling in ...
At least 123 polling stations have been formed in the constituency while 41 among them are considered sensitive while 12 are declared very sensitive amid the tight contest.
A total of 1,671 police personnel have been deployed whereas 395 Rangers would also be posted in the constituency to avoid any unwanted circumstances.
The Election Commission of Pakistan has asked the local administration to appoint healthcare staff during the Matli by-election in order to enforce Covid SOPs during the voting.
Pakistan all set to go for EVM technology in next ... 06:07 PM | 9 Mar, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has stressed the need to use electronic voting machines (EVM) in next ...
- PCB gets green signal for hosting remaining PSL matches in Abu Dhabi01:36 PM | 20 May, 2021
- Rags to riches: ‘Chaiwala’ Arshad Khan all set to open 10 cafes ...01:17 PM | 20 May, 2021
- Bitcoin, other cryptocurrencies plunge up to 45pc in biggest crash ...12:38 PM | 20 May, 2021
- Professional exams can now be held if arrangements satisfactory: ...12:14 PM | 20 May, 2021
- Voting underway for PS-70 by-polls in Badin11:44 AM | 20 May, 2021
- Pakistani celebs join Al-Quds rally in Karachi to condemn Israeli ...08:42 PM | 19 May, 2021
- Supermodel Naomi Campbell welcomes first baby girl at 5011:00 PM | 19 May, 2021
- Wasim Akram speaks up against deadly Gaza violence03:30 PM | 19 May, 2021
- Best anti-aging foods to look younger09:47 PM | 18 May, 2021
- Pakistani FM reaches Turkey on diplomatic mission to highlight ...05:56 PM | 18 May, 2021
- Top cricketers who married athletes09:20 PM | 8 May, 2021
- 10 Tips for Success during the Last Ashra of Ramadan08:26 PM | 7 May, 2021