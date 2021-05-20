Voting underway for PS-70 by-polls in Badin

BADIN – Voting for by-election in Sindh Assembly’s constituency PS-70 Matli has started.

Voting started at 8:00am and will continue till 5:00pm to elect a representative of the constituency in the provincial legislature.

The re-polls in the constituency is taking place after the demise of Pakistan People’s Party MPA Bashir Ahmed Halepoto.

Six candidates are contesting the election. Haji Muhammad Halepoto of Pakistan Peoples Party, JUI’s Maulana Gul Hassan, Majlis-e-Wahdatul Muslameen’s Asad Leghari, banned Tehreek-e-Labbaik’s Pir Muhammad Ali Jan and independent candidate Abdul Aziz Halepoto are trying their luck.

Reports in local media suggest that the total number of registered voters in the constituency is 166,809. The number of total males registered voters is 91,587 while the female registered voters count is 75,222, informed the district election commissioner.

At least 123 polling stations have been formed in the constituency while 41 among them are considered sensitive while 12 are declared very sensitive amid the tight contest.

A total of 1,671 police personnel have been deployed whereas 395 Rangers would also be posted in the constituency to avoid any unwanted circumstances.

The Election Commission of Pakistan has asked the local administration to appoint healthcare staff during the Matli by-election in order to enforce Covid SOPs during the voting.