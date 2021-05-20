Punjab to decide on re-opening schools in next 24 hours: Murad Raas
Share
LAHORE – Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas Thursday said that the decision on schools reopening in the province will be announced in the next 24 hours.
Punjab Education Minister, who said an update will be shared on the reopening of schools tomorrow, also advised masses to keep following the Covid safety guidelines to stay safe during the third wave of the pandemic.
‘Will update on the opening of all Public and Private Schools in Punjab within 24 hours. Please follow SOPs issued by the Government’, he wrote on his Twitter handle.
Will update on opening of all Public and Private Schools in Punjab within 24 hours. Please follow SOPs issued by the Government.— Murad Raas (@DrMuradPTI) May 20, 2021
The development comes a day after the country nerve center on novel disease decided to reopen educational institutions in districts with less than a 5 percent Covid positivity rate.
Pakistan opens tourism, outdoor dining and ... 05:23 PM | 19 May, 2021
ISLAMABAD - Than National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has decided to allow tourism and outdoor dining, easing ...
As for now, educational Institutions across Pakistan will stay closed till May 23, the Federal Directorate of Education announced last week. The announcement was made on the recommendation of the National Command and Operation Centre.
Earlier today, Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood announced that permission will be given promptly to hold all professional exams if all arrangements are satisfactory.
Professional exams can now be held if ... 12:14 PM | 20 May, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood Thursday announced that permission will be given promptly ...
-
-
- WATCH - Child injured after being attacked by 'pet' lion in ...03:36 PM | 20 May, 2021
- Punjab to decide on re-opening schools in next 24 hours: Murad Raas03:01 PM | 20 May, 2021
- 500kg World War II bomb detonated in Frankfurt02:36 PM | 20 May, 2021
-
- Is Salman Khan’s career as a hero over?02:09 PM | 20 May, 2021
- Aurat Gardi's trailer gets bashed by the netizens01:50 PM | 20 May, 2021
- Best anti-aging foods to look younger09:47 PM | 18 May, 2021
- Pakistani FM reaches Turkey on diplomatic mission to highlight ...05:56 PM | 18 May, 2021
- Top cricketers who married athletes09:20 PM | 8 May, 2021
- 10 Tips for Success during the Last Ashra of Ramadan08:26 PM | 7 May, 2021