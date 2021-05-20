Punjab to decide on re-opening schools in next 24 hours: Murad Raas

LAHORE – Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas Thursday said that the decision on schools reopening in the province will be announced in the next 24 hours.

Punjab Education Minister, who said an update will be shared on the reopening of schools tomorrow, also advised masses to keep following the Covid safety guidelines to stay safe during the third wave of the pandemic.

‘Will update on the opening of all Public and Private Schools in Punjab within 24 hours. Please follow SOPs issued by the Government’, he wrote on his Twitter handle.

The development comes a day after the country nerve center on novel disease decided to reopen educational institutions in districts with less than a 5 percent Covid positivity rate.

As for now, educational Institutions across Pakistan will stay closed till May 23, the Federal Directorate of Education announced last week. The announcement was made on the recommendation of the National Command and Operation Centre.

Earlier today, Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood announced that permission will be given promptly to hold all professional exams if all arrangements are satisfactory.