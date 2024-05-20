Islamabad court acquits Imran Khan, other PTI leaders in long march cases

ISLAMABAD – A district and sessions court in federal capital on Monday acquitted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and other leaders in two cases related to long march vandalism.
Zartaj Gul, Ali Nawaz Awan, Faisal Javed, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Qasim Suri, Raja Khurram Nawaz, Shireen Mazari, Saifullah Niazi, Asad Umar and Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmad have also been acquitted in the cases.
The cases were registered against the PTI founder in the Kohsar and Karachi Company police stations over violation of Section 144.
Judicial Magistrate Shahzad Khan issued the verdict on acquittal pleas filed by Imran Khan, Qureshi and others in the Kohsar police station case.
Meanwhile, Judicial Magistrate Mureed Abbas announced the ruling on petition filed against the case registered at the Karachi Company police station.
Earlier this month, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) granted bail to PTI founder Imran Khan in 190 million pounds case.
A division headed by IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq issued the verdict, while ordering the former premier to deposit surety bonds worth Rs1 million.
The bench had reserved the verdict a day earlier after hearing arguments from both sides.
In February this year, the accountability court indicted PTI founder and his wife Bushra Bibi in the 190 million pound settlement case. Both suspects had later denied the allegations.
Last year, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) filed a corruption reference against Khan, his wife and six other suspects in the case of a £190 million settlement case.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 20, 2024 (Monday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.35 for selling.
Euro stands at 297 for buying and 299.5 for selling while British Pound rate is 348.5 for buying, and 352 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.50.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.4
|280.35
|Euro
|EUR
|297
|299.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|348.5
|352
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.25
|76
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.5
|74.25
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|747.77
|755.77
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.49
|38.89
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.25
|40.65
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.96
|36.31
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|913.28
|922.28
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.69
|59.29
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.45
|171.45
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|25.67
|25.97
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|730.59
|738.59
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.41
|77.11
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203
|205
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.67
|25.97
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.01
|311.51
|Thai Baht
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.