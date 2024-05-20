Islamabad court acquits Imran Khan, other PTI leaders in long march cases

ISLAMABAD – A district and sessions court in federal capital on Monday acquitted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and other leaders in two cases related to long march vandalism.

Zartaj Gul, Ali Nawaz Awan, Faisal Javed, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Qasim Suri, Raja Khurram Nawaz, Shireen Mazari, Saifullah Niazi, Asad Umar and Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmad have also been acquitted in the cases.

The cases were registered against the PTI founder in the Kohsar and Karachi Company police stations over violation of Section 144.

Judicial Magistrate Shahzad Khan issued the verdict on acquittal pleas filed by Imran Khan, Qureshi and others in the Kohsar police station case.

Meanwhile, Judicial Magistrate Mureed Abbas announced the ruling on petition filed against the case registered at the Karachi Company police station.

Earlier this month, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) granted bail to PTI founder Imran Khan in 190 million pounds case.

A division headed by IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq issued the verdict, while ordering the former premier to deposit surety bonds worth Rs1 million.

The bench had reserved the verdict a day earlier after hearing arguments from both sides.

In February this year, the accountability court indicted PTI founder and his wife Bushra Bibi in the 190 million pound settlement case. Both suspects had later denied the allegations.

Last year, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) filed a corruption reference against Khan, his wife and six other suspects in the case of a £190 million settlement case.