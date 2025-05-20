Today Gold Rates in Pakistan – Latest 24, 22 Karat Gold Price – 20 May 2025

Gold rates climb by Rs4000 per tola, as per tola rate of 24-karat bullion surged to Rs342,500 on previous trading day.

Data shared by Saraffa Association shows 10 grams of 24-karat gold rose by Rs3,429, settling at Rs293,638, while 10 grams of 22-karat gold were priced at 268,546.

Gold Rates Today

City Gold Silver Karachi Rs342,500 Rs3,410 Lahore Rs342,500 Rs3,410 Islamabad Rs342,500 Rs3,410 Peshawar Rs342,500 Rs3,410 Quetta Rs342,500 Rs3,410 Sialkot Rs342,500 Rs3,410 Hyderabad Rs342,500 Rs3,410 Faisalabad Rs342,500 Rs3,410

22 Karat Gold Price

Gold Rate 22K Gold Per Tola Gold 313,225 Per 10 Gram Gold 268,546 Per 1 Gram Gold 26,854 Per Ounce 761,136

The increase in local gold rates aligns with global market trends. International gold prices climbed by $40, moving from $3,201 to $3,241 per ounce. Silver prices also inched up by $0.24, reaching $32.52 per ounce.

Analysts attribute the fluctuations in gold prices to ongoing global economic uncertainty and heightened geopolitical tensions, which are driving investors toward safe haven assets like gold. The precious metal has long been considered a reliable store of value during periods of market volatility and financial instability.