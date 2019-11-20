CAA forced foreign aircraft to return after unauthorised entry into Pakistan airspace
Web Desk
01:41 PM | 20 Nov, 2019
CAA forced foreign aircraft to return after unauthorised entry into Pakistan airspace
Share

KARACHI - Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority’s (CAA) Air Traffic Controller (ATC) forced a foreign aircraft to return back after it entered into Pakistani airspace without permission.

According to media reports, the aircraft had entered into the airspace near Karachi from Muscat, however, more details about the aircraft have not been revealed yet.

The timely intervention by the ATC made the aircraft pilot return after he was asked to provide for the permit and the code to enter into the airspace.

The foreign aircraft returned upon a warning by the ATC authorities after the pilot refused to give the permit and code to enter into the country’s airspace.

More From This Category
FO blasts India's false claims about persecution ...
10:02 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
NAB urges govt not to remove Mayram’s name from ...
08:45 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
Former Pakistan Air Force chief passes away
07:18 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
CJP Khosa stresses judges, lawyers' training to ...
06:54 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
Pakistan Army chief Bajwa visits SSG headquarters
06:28 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
CTD arrests Afghan terrorist involved in blast ...
05:29 PM | 18 Dec, 2019

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Abrar Ul Haq’s Chamkeeli challenged in court
02:58 PM | 18 Dec, 2019

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2019. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr