CAA forced foreign aircraft to return after unauthorised entry into Pakistan airspace
Share
KARACHI - Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority’s (CAA) Air Traffic Controller (ATC) forced a foreign aircraft to return back after it entered into Pakistani airspace without permission.
According to media reports, the aircraft had entered into the airspace near Karachi from Muscat, however, more details about the aircraft have not been revealed yet.
The timely intervention by the ATC made the aircraft pilot return after he was asked to provide for the permit and the code to enter into the airspace.
The foreign aircraft returned upon a warning by the ATC authorities after the pilot refused to give the permit and code to enter into the country’s airspace.
- Realm 5s with 48MP quad camera, 5000 mAH battery to be launched on ...11:44 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- FO blasts India's false claims about persecution of minorities in ...10:02 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- NAB urges govt not to remove Mayram’s name from ECL08:45 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- Watch Pakistani billionaire’s luxury yacht smashes into bridge in ...08:11 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
-
- Nida Yasir launches her own clothing line02:49 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- Asha Parekh looks like a vision in white Saree01:28 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- Malala is on Teen Vogue’s ‘Cover of The Decade’01:06 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- Zameen.com launches new Plot Finder tool to facilitate online plot ...07:25 PM | 22 Nov, 2019
- Azadi March: Chaudhry brothers active for compromise talks as Fazl ...12:08 AM | 5 Nov, 2019
- 8 Reasons to buy HONOR 8 Series04:49 PM | 23 Oct, 2019
- Meet members of Pakistan’s first-ever National Youth Council05:05 PM | 1 Jul, 2019