FIFA World Cup 2022 kicks off today in Qatar with star-studded opening ceremony

DOHA – For the first time ever, the FIFA World Cup is all set to kick start in the Middle East and Arab world as Qatar is hosting the mega event.

The sports event will start with a sparkling opening ceremony inside the Bedouin-tent inspired Al Bayt Stadium, 40 kilometers north of Doha, at 5:30pm local time (7:30pm PST) as several celebrities have been invited to perform at the event.

The 30-minute show will be full of surprises, with the main act featuring a performance of Dreamers – another hit single on the FIFA World Cup Official Soundtrack – by celebrated South Korean pop star Jung Kook of BTS and Qatari singer Fahad Al-Kubaisi.

The Black Eyed Peas, Robbie Williams and Indian dancing queen Nora Fatehi have also been invited for performance at the opening ceremony while a rumour that British singer Dua Lipa will also perform is also on rife.

The theme of the opening ceremony is a gathering for all mankind, bridging differences through humanity, respect and inclusion.

The seven-act programme will be led by world class talents that interlace Qatari tradition with worldwide culture and will include tributes to the 32 competing teams, previous FIFA World Cup hosts and event volunteers.

Along with hundreds of performers, FIFA World Cup Ambassador Ghanim Al Muftah and Qatari singer Dana will encourage dialogue on inclusion and diversity.

At 07.00 pm local time, hosts Qatar will take the pitch against Ecuador for the much-anticipated opening match of the FIFA World Cup 2022.