FIFA World Cup 22 official theme song features Moroccan, Indian and Iraqi women
The sports world's greatest game is back with the world-famous tournament 'The Fifa World Cup 2022', which will be held in Qatar this year.
The tournament is currently celebrating cultural diversity through the official soundtrack Light The Sky featuring beauties from Morocco, India, United Arab Emirates and Iraq.
The women hailing from the rich cultures gathered on the platform to reflect the conviction that music can serve as a cultural anchor, deepening a sense of community, identity and heritage, while simultaneously reaching out in powerful ways to people of different backgrounds.
The official track features vocals of Nora Fatehi, Balqees Ahmed Fathi, Rahma Riad and Manal Benchlikha. The soundtrack contains not only English bits but also Hindi and a little bit of Moroccan Arabic.
“This is an astonishing music video made with love by the name of women empowerment with beauties Rahma Riadh, Nora Fatehi, and Manal Benchlikha and produced by Red One,” Balqees wrote in her Instagram post.
For the record, Hollywood singer Shakira sang the 2010 World Cup song Waka Waka which was an instant hit and enjoyed worldwide fame.
The World Cup will be taking place in Qatar this year with its opening ceremony held at the Al Bayt Stadium on November 20.
For the unversed, Balqees Ahmed Fathi is an Emirati singer and actress hailing from Yemen.
Rahma Riadh is an Iraqi singer and actress.
Manal Benchlikha is a Moroccan pop singer-songwriter.
Nora Fatehi is a Moroccan Canadian actress, model, dancer and singer known for her work in the Indian film industry.
