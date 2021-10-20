Pakistan Army chief urges global efforts for Afghanistan in meeting with NATO official (VIDEO)

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan's Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa says there is a need for global convergence on Afghanistan to avoid humanitarian crisis.

The top general was discussing matters related to mutual interest, peace and stability in the region and Afghanistan situation with NATO Senior Civil Representative Stefano Pontecorvo in Rawalpindi on Wednesday.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan's role in Afghan situation including successful evacuation operations and efforts for regional stability.

He also assured to enhance cooperation with Pakistan on Afghanistan and regular engagement by the NATO countries for all bilateral issues.