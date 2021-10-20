Pakistan Army chief urges global efforts for Afghanistan in meeting with NATO official (VIDEO)
Web Desk
06:43 PM | 20 Oct, 2021
Pakistan Army chief urges global efforts for Afghanistan in meeting with NATO official (VIDEO)
Share

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan's Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa says there is a need for global convergence on Afghanistan to avoid humanitarian crisis.

The top general was discussing matters related to mutual interest, peace and stability in the region and Afghanistan situation with NATO Senior Civil Representative Stefano Pontecorvo in Rawalpindi on Wednesday.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan's role in Afghan situation including successful evacuation operations and efforts for regional stability.

He also assured to enhance cooperation with Pakistan on Afghanistan and regular engagement by the NATO countries for all bilateral issues.

Zalmay Khalilzad, US envoy who brokered Afghan ... 10:04 AM | 19 Oct, 2021

WASHINGTON – The special US representative for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad, who brokered the deal between the US ...

More From This Category
No-confidence motion against CM Kamal tabled in ...
06:02 PM | 20 Oct, 2021
Noor Mukadam murder case: Zahir Jaffer scolded ...
05:40 PM | 20 Oct, 2021
Pakistani soldier martyred as terrorists attack ...
03:50 PM | 20 Oct, 2021
SC decides to probe delay in local bodies’ ...
01:08 PM | 20 Oct, 2021
Pakistan slips 10 places to 130th position in ...
11:32 AM | 20 Oct, 2021
Shaukat Tarin returns to US as IMF talks headed ...
11:53 AM | 20 Oct, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Ali Azmat slammed for indecent remarks about Madam Noor Jahan
05:02 PM | 20 Oct, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr